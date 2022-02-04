PRESS RELEASE: BIGBEN: Confirmation of the distribution ratio and implementation of the exceptional distribution in kind of Nacon shares

Bigben Press release

Lesquin, 4 February 2022, 11hrs

Confirmation of the distribution ratio

and Implementation

of the exceptional distribution in kind of Nacon shares

BIGBEN INTERACTIVE ("BBI" or the "Company") informs its shareholders that given the opening price of Nacon shares on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris, its Board of Directors meeting today confirmed the distribution ratio of one (1) Nacon share for every five (5) BBI shares held.

Following the approval of the transaction by BBI's shareholders at the Combined General Meeting on January 28, 2022, the exceptional distribution in kind of Nacon shares to BBI's shareholders is effective as of today, the date of the payment.

Following this transaction, BBI will hold 61,244,666 Nacon shares, i.e. 70.97 % of the share capital and 66.85 % of the voting rights.

The distribution of Nacon shares to BBI shareholders is made on the basis of one (1) Nacon share for every five (5) Bigben Interactive shares held, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the transaction announced by the Company in the press release published on 16 December 2021.

Based on the opening price of Nacon shares on the regulated market of Euronext Paris on February 4, 2022, i.e. 5.15 euros, and the number of Nacon shares distributed, equal to 3,853,322, the total amount of the exceptional distribution in kind amounts to 19,844,608.30 euros:

For information on the tax treatment applicable, BBI shareholders are invited to refer to Part 3 of the press release of 16 December 2021.

For French tax residents, the cost price for tax purposes of the Nacon shares received as part of the exceptional distribution in kind is the opening price of the Nacon share on 4 February 2022, i.e. 5.15 euros.

As previously announced, Bigben Interactive holds 70.97% of the share capital and 66.85% of the voting rights of Nacon following this transaction.

Next publication :

Q4 2021/22 Sales: 25 April 2022, Press release after close of the Paris stock exchange

