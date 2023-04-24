PRESS RELEASE: BIGBEN: ANNUAL SALES FOR FY 2022-23:

Bigben Interactive

Press release

Lesquin, 24 April 2023, 18:00 hrs

Q4 2022-23 SALES

UP 9.0% TO 65.7 M€

ANNUAL SALES FOR FY 2022-23: €283.8 M€ (+2.9%)

BIGBEN INTERACTIVE (ISIN FR0000074072) today published its consolidated sales for the full 2022-2023 financial year (period from 1 April 2022 to 31 March 2023).

IFRS – M€ 2022/23



2021/22



Change in %



Sales 1st half-year (Apr. - Sept.) 138.6 124.2 +11.6% 3rd quarter (Oct. – Dec.) 79.5 91.3 -12.8% 4st Quarter (January - March) (1) 65.7 60.3 +9.0% Nacon Gaming 37.7 31.7 +19.1% Bigben Audio / Telco 28.0 28.6 -2.1% Cumulative 12 months (April - March) (1) 283.8 275.7 +2.9% Nacon Gaming 156.4 155.9 +0.3% Bigben Audio / Telco 127.4 119.8 +6.3%

(1) Non audited data





Consolidated sales for Q4 2022-2023 up 9. 0 % to 65.7 M€.

NACON Gaming recorded Q4 sales of 37.7 M€, up 19.1%.

VIDEO GAMES: As expected, the publishing news was once again abundant in the fourth quarter with the release of four games (Chef Life, Blood Bowl®3, Clash and Transport Fever 2 Console Edition), enabling Catalogue sales (new games) to jump by 130.1% to 13.7 M€.

The Back catalogue (games released in previous years) continued to outperform and reached an all-time high in the quarter. Its sales rose by 61.2% to 11.2 M€.

ACCESSORIES: Sales of new generation consoles have been increasing since the beginning of the year. However, due to a certain inertia, the Accessories business did not benefit from this in the immediate future. This activity thus amounted to 12.2 M€, down 31.6%. Nevertheless, a slowdown in the decline was observed at the end of the quarter, suggesting a gradual improvement in the global market in the coming months.

BIGBEN - Audiovideo/Telco posted 28.0 M€ sales in Q4 2022-23, down 2.1%.

Story continues

MOBILE ACCESSORIES: Q4 sales came to 21.6 M€, compared with 21.8 M€ for the same period of FY 2021-22.

In a telco market that ontracted in volume over 2022, this business continued to perform well thanks to the positive momentum of charger sales and the premiumisation of product ranges:

- Confirmation of the success of the Force® premium ranges. Over a year, more than 2 million units were sold, up 7% on the previous year.

- Successful launch of the new Force® Play brand. This success was rewarded with the "Voted Product of the Year 2023" label.

- Introduction on the market, at the end of December 2022, of the first Force® Power high performance universal charger manufactured in France and equipped with GaN, Power Delivery technologies.

AUDIOVIDEO: Sales for the quarter amounted to 6.4 M€ compared to 6.7 M€ in Q4 2021-2022. The Bigben Kids and Bigben Party alarm clock ranges performed well. The Video business, on the other hand, experienced a slowdown over the period.

Over 12 months, BIGBEN - Audiovideo/Telco sales rose by 6.3% to 127.4 M€.

Mobile accessories were up by 6.2% to 96.8 M€. The AudioVideo sector posted an increase of 6.7% to 30.6 M€ due in particular to the inclusion of Metronic in the consolidation scope.

Consolidated sales 2022-2023 & expected results

For the financial year, the Group's turnover will be €283.8m, up 2.9% compared to 2021-2022.

In terms of results, BIGBEN expects current operating income before IFRS2* to be down on the previous financial year, while operating income will increase.

Strong growth ambitions for 2023-2024

The 2023-2024 financial year will be marked for NACON by a high level of editorial activity with around twenty games to be released over the period, compared with 13 games last year.

The first half of 2023-2024 will see the release of the highly anticipated The Lord of the Rings GollumTM , as well as Cricket24, RoboCop: Rogue City and Rugby24, the official game of the Rugby World Cup, which will take place next September.

The back catalogue will continue to grow under the mechanical effect of the games released in FY 2022-2023.

Finally, the Accessories business should benefit from several factors:

- A more favourable base effect.

- A gradual end to the tensions experienced in 2022-2023 thanks to the increase in the number of new consoles.

- An offer that will be expanded in the coming months with the release of several high-potential products.

The BIGBEN AUDIO-VIDEO/TELCO business should continue to benefit from the withdrawal of chargers and pedestrian kits for most new smartphones. At the same time, the diversification of sales channels is continuing in order to develop the sale of accessories in the reconditioned smartphone segment.

Finally, the listing by Metronic of Audio products in DIY stores since Q3 2022-2023 opens up new commercial prospects.

Given the growth expected to be sustained at NACON Gaming and the resilience of the BIGBEN Audio-Video/Telco business, the Group reaffirms its confidence and anticipates strong growth in its business over the full year.

* Current operating income before IFRS2 corresponds to current operating income before expenses related to share-based payment plans.

Next Publication:

Annual Results 2022/23: 30 May 2023 (Press release after close of the Paris stock exchange)





SALES 2022-23

283.8 M€







HEADCOUNT

Over 1200 employees







INTERNATIONAL

31 subsidiaries and a distribution network in more than 100 countries

www.bigben-group.com



Bigben Interactive is a European player in video game development and publishing, in design and distribution of smartphone and gaming accessories as well as in audio products. The Group, which is recognized for its capacities in terms of innovation and creativity, intends to become one of Europe’s leaders in each of its markets

Company listed on Euronext Paris, compartment B – Index : CAC Mid & Small – Eligible SRD long

ISN : FR0000074072 ; Reuters : BIGPA ; Bloomberg : BIGFP

PRESS CONTACTS

CapValue – Gilles Broquelet gbroquelet@capvalue.fr - +33 1 80 81 50





Attachment



