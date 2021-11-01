This press release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-104 – Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues.



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Robert Buchan (“Mr. Buchan”) announces today that he has disposed of 375,000 Common shares (the “Shares”) in the capital of the Woodbridge Resources Ltd. (the “Issuer”) pursuant to a share purchase agreement entered into between Mr. Buchan and Michael Simpson on November 1, 2021. The Shares were sold at a sale price of $0.02 per Share, for an aggregate sale price of $7,500 (the “Share Sale”). On closing of the Share Sale, Mr. Buchan holds 262,900 Common shares of the Issuer.

Immediately before the Share Sale, Mr. Buchan held 637,900 Common shares (18.18%) in the capital of the Issuer. Following the Share Sale, Mr. Buchan holds 262,900 Common shares (2.92%) of the Issuer

A report respecting this disposition will be electronically filed with the Securities Commission in each jurisdiction where the Issuer is reporting and will be available for viewing on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. To obtain a copy of the report, contact Mr. Buchan at 416-274-7333.

(signed) “ Robert Buchan”

Robert Buchan



