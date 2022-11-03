PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 3

Nov 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Russia rejoined an agreement allowing the shipment of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea, one of the few areas of cooperation amid the war in Ukraine, easing uncertainty over the fate of a deal seen as crucial to preventing famine in other parts of the world.

- Paramount Global, the parent company of CBS, and the network's former chief executive Leslie Moonves agreed to pay $9.75 million after a state investigation found that the network and its senior leadership had concealed accusations of sexual misconduct against Mr. Moonves.

- Three attorneys general filed a federal lawsuit against the supermarket chains Kroger Co and Albertsons Co , seeking to prevent Albertsons from going forward with a dividend payment to its shareholders associated with its proposed $24.6 billion sale to Kroger.

- CVS Health Corp and Walgreens Boots Alliance , two of the nation's largest retail pharmacy chains, said that they had reached tentative agreements to pay about $5 billion each to settle thousands of lawsuits over their role in the opioid crisis. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)