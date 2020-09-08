PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Sept 8

Sept 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Trump administration is weighing a ban on some or all products made with cotton from the Xinjiang region of China, a move that could come as soon as Tuesday as the United States looks to punish Beijing over alleged human rights violations, three people familiar with the matter said. https://nyti.ms/33dPRXk





- Walt Disney Co's live-action remake of "Mulan" has drawn a fresh wave of criticism for being filmed partly in Xinjiang, the region in China where Uighur Muslims have been detained in mass internment camps. https://nyti.ms/2ZgnAxP





- Amazon.com Inc has banned the sale of foreign seeds to its customers in the United States, a move that comes after thousands of U.S. residents received unsolicited packages of seeds over the summer, most of them postmarked from China. https://nyti.ms/33br4TL (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)