PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Nov 14

- U.S. President Joe Biden's administration pulled back on plans to announce the conclusion of substantial portions of a new Asian-Pacific trade pact at an international meeting in San Francisco this week, after several top Democratic lawmakers threatened to oppose the deal.

- The U.S. Supreme Court issued an ethics code on Monday after a series of revelations about undisclosed property deals and gifts intensified pressure on the justices to adopt one.

- A small band of Republicans joined with all House Democrats on Monday to block a snap vote to impeach Alejandro Mayorkas, the homeland security secretary.

- U.S House Speaker Mike Johnson's proposal to avert a government shutdown ran into increasing opposition on Monday from hard-line Republicans, however with Democratic opposition softening, it appeared plan could be headed toward bipartisan approval.