PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 28

Nov 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Shein, the ultrafast-fashion retailer founded in China more than a decade ago, has filed confidentially for an initial public offering in the United States.

- Sarah Riggs Amico, a prominent trucking executive, has assembled a last minute plan to acquire Yellow out of bankruptcy, but the plan rests on getting the U.S. Treasury Department to allow Yellow to postpone repayment of a $700 million rescue loan that it made to the company in 2020.

- The New York State cannabis board voted Monday to approve a settlement that would resolve two lawsuits and end a three-month-long freeze on recreational dispensary openings across the state.

- Elon Musk traveled to Israel and met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, touring the scene of a Hamas attack in a visit that appeared aimed at calming the outcry over his endorsement of an antisemitic conspiracy theory on X, the social media platform he owns. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)