PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 1

- The British government said on Thursday that it would open a review of a pending deal to put Jeff Zucker, the former president of CNN, in control of The Daily Telegraph and The Spectator, a pair of London’s most prestigious publications.

- Advertisers said on Thursday that they did not plan to reopen their wallets anytime soon with X, the social media company formerly known as Twitter, after its owner, Elon Musk, insulted brands using an expletive and told them not to spend on the platform.

- An appeals court on Thursday reinstated a narrow gag order on former U.S. President Donald Trump that bars him from attacking court staff in his civil fraud trial in New York.

- Israeli officials obtained Hamas's battle plan for the Oct. 7 terrorist attack more than a year before it happened, documents, emails and interviews show.