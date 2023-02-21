PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 21

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. President Biden made a surprise trip to the capital of embattled Ukraine on Monday, traveling under a cloak of secrecy into a war zone to demonstrate what he called America's "unwavering support" for the effort to beat back Russian forces.

- Just two weeks after the worst earthquake in more than 80 years devastated much of southern Turkey and northwestern Syria, another powerful temblor struck the same region on Monday, once again collapsing buildings and claiming lives.

- The U.S. Supreme Court justices are set to hear a case challenging Section 230 on Tuesday, a law that protects Alphabet Inc's Google , Meta Platforms Inc's Facebook and others from lawsuits over what their users post online.

- James O'Keefe, leader of the conservative group Project Veritas, has left his post amid an uproar among the group's staff about his leadership style, his treatment of subordinates and his use of the group's funds for high-priced expenses. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)