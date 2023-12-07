PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 7

Dec 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Meta said on Wednesday that it planned to turn Messenger, its global chat and voice messaging app, into a fully encrypted service, a move that is set to rekindle a debate about privacy and security in communications.

- An emergency spending bill to provide billions of dollars in new security assistance for Ukraine and Israel was blocked in the U.S. Senate on Wednesday, as Republicans pressed their demands for tougher measures to control immigration at the U.S. border with Mexico.

- Venezuela's top prosecutor accused several top opposition figures of treason and ordered their arrest on Wednesday, the latest blow to prospects for credible elections that the government has agreed to hold next year in exchange for the lifting of crippling U.S. economic sanctions.

- Former U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced on Wednesday that he would leave the House at the end of the year but said he planned to remain engaged in Republican politics.