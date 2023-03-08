PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - March 8

March 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Justice Department on Tuesday filed a lawsuit seeking to stop JetBlue Airways from buying Spirit Airlines , arguing that the $3.8 billion deal would reduce competition in a highly concentrated industry.

- The company that makes Makena, the only drug aimed at preventing preterm birth, announced on Tuesday that it was voluntarily pulling the medication off the market after advisers for the Food and Drug Administration concluded that the treatment did not help pregnant women at all.

- Elon Musk said Twitter was recovering financially after seeing a 50 percent decline in ad revenue, making one of his first public disclosures about the state of the social media company since he acquired it last year.

- Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc landed at the center of a consumer and political firestorm in recent days, after saying it would not dispense an abortion pill in 21 states where Republican attorneys general have threatened legal action against pharmacies that try to distribute the medication.