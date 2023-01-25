PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan 25

Jan 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The New York Stock Exchange, which is owned by Intercontinental Exchange Inc, on Tuesday had a glitch that led to wild price swings that affected over 250 stocks, including shares of large companies like Wells Fargo & Co , Verizon Communications Inc and Nike Inc.

- The U.S. Justice Department and a group of eight states sued Google on Tuesday, accusing it of illegally abusing a monopoly over the technology that powers online advertising, in the agency's first antitrust lawsuit against a tech giant under President Biden and an escalation in legal pressure on one of the world's biggest internet companies.

- News Corp, one of Rupert Murdoch's media companies, said in a statement on Tuesday that he had determined that combining it and the Fox Corp was "not optimal for shareholders of News Corp and Fox at this time."

- Tesla Inc will build a factory in northern U.S. state of Nevada that will manufacture electric semi trucks, the company said Tuesday, putting pressure on traditional truck makers like Daimler and Volvo that are just beginning to sell battery-powered vehicles. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)