PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 29

Nov 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages.

- Japanese Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, on Monday said that Japan will seal its borders to all foreign travelers in response to the threat from the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus. https://nyti.ms/3o3mgLS

- Top federal health officials in the U.S. urged unvaccinated Americans on Sunday to get their shots and asked eligible adults to seek out boosters, as the discovery of a new variant sparked a new wave of travel restrictions and alarmed scientists. https://nyti.ms/3cUlVoi

- British health officials said on Sunday that a third case of the new Omicron coronavirus variant had been discovered in the country, in an individual who had spent time in the Westminster section of central London. https://nyti.ms/32B8SWN

- The actor and author Matthew McConaughey announced on Sunday that he would not run for governor of Texas for now, after months of weighing whether he would seek the office. https://nyti.ms/3pbIPNp