PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 15

Nov 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Amazon.com Inc plans to lay off approximately 10,000 people in corporate and technology jobs starting as soon as this week, people with knowledge of the matter said, in what would be the largest job cuts in the company's history.

- A federal appeals court on Monday issued an injunction halting President Biden's student debt cancellation plan, further clouding the future of the president's promise to eliminate hundreds of billions of dollars in debt for tens of millions of people.

- The Transportation Department said on Monday that it had fined a half-dozen airlines a total of more than $7 million for failing to provide timely refunds to customers, contributing to the airlines' issuing more than $600 million in refunds.

- Nancy Barnes, senior vice president for news and editorial director at NPR, will lead The Boston Globe, the newspaper announced on Monday. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)