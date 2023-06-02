PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 2

June 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Officials from NASA and Boeing Co said on Thursday that the Starliner spacecraft's first crewed flight to the International Space Station, scheduled for July 21, had been delayed.

- A federal district court judge disqualified himself from a court case brought by Walt Disney against Governor Ron DeSantis and other officials in the state of Florida.

- The U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that federal labor law did not protect a union from potential liability for damage that arose during a strike, and that a state court should resolve questions of liability.

- Netflix shareholders voted on Thursday to reject the lucrative pay packages of the company's leaders, including the co-chief executives Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)