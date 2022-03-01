PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 1

March 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- World's largest automaker Toyota Motor Corp. said on Tuesday that it would restart production in Japan after a cyber attack at a major supplier had forced the company to shut down its domestic production. https://nyti.ms/3hsCxWq

- Europe's largest oil company Shell said on Monday that it would exit its joint ventures with Gazprom, the Russian natural gas giant. https://nyti.ms/35chIw1

- Viatris Inc, the drugmaker previously known as Mylan, announced on Monday that it had agreed to pay $264 million to settle a class-action lawsuit that alleged the company was involved in an illegal scheme to monopolize the market for epinephrine auto-injector devices known as EpiPens, which are used to treat severe allergic reactions. https://nyti.ms/3MdXZwA

- The Walt Disney Co said on Monday that it was "pausing" the release of films in Russia, becoming the first Hollywood studio to weigh in publicly on the matter. https://nyti.ms/3ppWB07