PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 6

Nov 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. food company Tyson Foods is recalling nearly 30,000 pounds of its dinosaur-shaped chicken nuggets after some consumers said they found small metal pieces in them, federal officials said.

- Will Lewis, the former Dow Jones chief executive and publisher of The Wall Street Journal, will be the next chief executive of The Washington Post.

- An Israeli government request for 24,000 assault rifles from the United States is drawing scrutiny from American lawmakers and some State Department officials who fear the weapons might end up in the hands of settlers and civilian militias.

- U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, in visits to both the West Bank and Iraq, sought to reassure Palestinian leaders on Sunday that the United States was committed to minimizing harm to civilians under fire in the Gaza Strip from Israel and to warn Iran not to jump into the conflict. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)