PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan. 19

Jan 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The New York State attorney general, Letitia James, accused Donald J. Trump's family business late Tuesday of repeatedly misrepresenting the value of its assets to bolster its bottom line, saying in court papers that the company had engaged in "fraudulent or misleading" practices. https://nyti.ms/3KrXhem

- Microsoft on Tuesday said that it would buy Activision Blizzard, which makes video games including Candy Crush and Call of Duty. Microsoft will pay close to $70 billion for the game maker, a lot of money even for such a rich company. Activision slots into Microsoft’s other video game businesses, including the Xbox game console and video games like Halo and Minecraft. https://nyti.ms/3FTkxOV

- The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol on Tuesday subpoenaed Rudolph W. Giuliani and other members of the legal team that pursued a set of conspiracy-filled lawsuits on behalf of former President Donald J. Trump in which they made unsubstantiated claims of fraud in the 2020 presidential election. https://nyti.ms/3FADHJ2

- Vishal Garg, the Better.com founder, who fired roughly 900 of his workers via Zoom last month and then took “time off,” is returning to his position as the head of his mortgage lending company. https://nyti.ms/3fEbh6k

- The staff of The A.V. Club, the Chicago-based pop culture website published by G/O Media, was given a choice: accept a relocation to Los Angeles or leave the publication with a severance package. On Tuesday, seven people on the staff said they had decided to stay put — and give up their jobs. https://nyti.ms/33oBdAE (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

