PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Aug 24

Aug 24 - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages.

- The Food and Drug Administration on Monday granted full approval to Pfizer-BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine for people 16 and older, a decision that is likely to set off a cascade of vaccine requirements by hospitals, colleges and universities, corporations and other organizations. https://nyti.ms/3mtFY2D

- New York City will require all Department of Education employees to have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine by Sept. 27, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday, in the effort to fully reopen the country's largest school district next month, and a significant escalation of the mayor's push to vaccinate more New Yorkers. https://nyti.ms/3D53eKi

- Democratic leaders worked feverishly on Monday to cobble together the votes needed to push their $3.5 trillion budget blueprint through the House, facing an internal revolt from moderates who have vowed to block the measure until a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure measure is passed. https://nyti.ms/3zdFrFM

- As a desperate U.S. effort to evacuate Americans from Afghanistan gained momentum on Monday, Taliban leaders rejected a suggestion from President Biden that American forces might remain past an Aug. 31 deadline to complete the operation, injecting fresh urgency into an already frantic process. https://nyti.ms/3khPnrE