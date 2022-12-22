PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 22

Dec 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Two former top executives of Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto trading empire have pleaded guilty to federal criminal fraud charges and are cooperating in the prosecution of the disgraced crypto entrepreneur, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York said on Wednesday night.

- The I.R.S. subjected both President Donald Trump's predecessor and his successor to annual audits of their tax returns once they took office, spokespeople for Barack Obama and President Biden said on Wednesday, intensifying questions about how Mr. Trump escaped such scrutiny until Democrats in the House started inquiring.

- Under Armour named Stephanie Linnartz, president of Marriott International, its new chief executive officer on Wednesday, seven months after Patrik Frisk stepped down from the top role at the sportswear giant.

- Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced cryptocurrency executive, is set to be flown back to the United States to face fraud charges in federal court after he told a judge in the Bahamas on Wednesday that he agreed to be extradited. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)