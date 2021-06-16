PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 16

June 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- President Biden named Lina Khan, a prominent critic of Big Tech, as the chairwoman of the Federal Trade Commission, the White House said on Tuesday, a signal that the agency is likely to crack down further on the industry's giants. https://nyti.ms/2TytUB4

- The FBI is pursuing potentially hundreds more suspects in the Capitol riot, the agency's director told Congress on Tuesday, calling the effort to find those responsible for the deadly assault "one of the most far-reaching and extensive" investigations in the bureau's history. https://nyti.ms/35E6eOx

- The Manhattan district attorney's office appears to have entered the final stages of a criminal tax investigation into Donald Trump's long-serving chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, setting up the possibility he could face charges this summer, according to people with knowledge of the matter. https://nyti.ms/35nt4th

- The Israeli military said early Wednesday that it had conducted airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, after officials said that the militant group Hamas had sent incendiary balloons into southern Israel from Gaza, in the first eruption of hostilities since an 11-day air war between Israel and Hamas ended last month. https://nyti.ms/3pW9RbI (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)