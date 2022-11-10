PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 10

Nov 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Meta Platforms Inc on Wednesday said it was laying off more than 11,000 people, or about 13% of its work force, in what amounted to the company's most significant job cuts.

- Elon Musk on Wednesday laid out his overview for Twitter's business discussing a vision for Twitter to process payments, complete with connected debit cards and bank accounts, which echoed PayPal Holdings Inc , the digital payments company he helped found.

- Real estate brokerage firm Redfin Corp said on Wednesday that it was laying off 13% of its work force, the company's latest move to cut costs amid a slowing housing market.

- Forbes is in advanced talks to sell for $800 million to a group of investors, a company spokesman said, approaching a deal that would bring the chronicler of the wealthy and powerful under new ownership. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)