PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - June 20

June 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Alibaba Group on Tuesday said Eddie Yongming Wu, chairman of its Taobao and Tmall Group, will succeed Daniel Zhang as chief executive officer in the Chinese e-commerce giant's biggest executive reshuffle since its restructuring.

- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with China's Xi Jinping on Monday in Beijing, as the governments sought to pull relations out of a deep chill that has raised global concerns about the growing risk of a conflict between them.

- Former U.S. President Donald Trump claimed in an interview on Monday that he did not have a classified document with him in a meeting with a book publisher even though he referred during that meeting to "secret" information in his possession.

- Ron DeSantis, who is running for the Republican presidential nomination, took his campaign into the backyard of his most vocal Democratic critic on Monday, courting donors at an event near the home of Gov. Gavin Newsom of California weeks after sending two planeloads of migrants to California's capital. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)