PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Aug 29

Aug 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Senator Chuck Schumer, Democrat of New York, plans to kick off a series of listening sessions on Sept. 13 on the regulation of artificial intelligence with Elon Musk of Tesla, Sundar Pichai of Google, Sam Altman of OpenAI and Satya Nadella of Microsoft .

- The U.S. Transportation Department fined American Airlines $4.1 million on Monday, saying the carrier violated federal rules by keeping passengers stranded on airport tarmacs for hours on dozens of occasions in recent years.

- Floridians face "potentially widespread" fuel contamination along the state's Gulf Coast that could damage vehicles as Tropical Storm Idalia approaches and residents potentially face evacuation orders, state officials said a day after the governor declared a state of emergency for the storm.

- The United States and China agreed on Monday to hold regular conversations about commercial issues and restrictions on access to advanced technology, the latest step this summer toward reducing tensions between the world’s two largest economies.

- A federal judge on Monday set a trial date of March 4 in the prosecution of former U.S. President Donald Trump on charges of conspiring to overturn the 2020 election, rebuffing Trump's proposal to push it off until 2026. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)