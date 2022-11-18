PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 18

Nov 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Hours before the Thursday deadline that Elon Musk had given Twitter Inc employees to decide whether to stay or leave their jobs, hundreds of Twitter employees appeared to have decided to depart with three months of severance pay, four people with knowledge of the conversations said.

- In a court filing on Thursday, John Jay Ray III, the new FTX chief, described an astonishing level of disarray at the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange and said he had never seen "such a complete failure of corporate control."

- Starbucks Corp employees went on strike on Thursday at dozens of unionized locations nationwide, citing what they say is the company's refusal to bargain in good faith and anti-union tactics like firings and store closings.

- Nancy Pelosi, legislative tactician and face of House Democrats for two decades, and the first woman to serve as speaker, announced on Thursday that she would leave the leadership ranks in January following narrow election losses that cost Democrats their majority, but would remain in Congress.