PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 11

May 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- An oil and gas pipeline system that was forced to shut down on Friday after a ransomware attack is not expected to be "substantially" restored until the end of the week, its operator, Colonial Pipeline, said on Monday. https://nyti.ms/3bkJuGe

- President Joe Biden said on Monday that the United States would "disrupt and prosecute" a criminal gang of hackers called DarkSide, which the FBI formally blamed for a huge ransomware attack that has disrupted the flow of nearly half of the gasoline and jet fuel supplies to the East Coast. https://nyti.ms/3hep9Gn

- President Joe Biden ordered the Labor Department on Monday to ensure that unemployed Americans cannot draw enhanced federal jobless benefits if they turn down a suitable job offer, even as he rejected claims by Republicans that his weekly unemployment bonus is undermining efforts to get millions of Americans back to work. https://nyti.ms/3hi7FsE

- Attorneys general for 44 states and jurisdictions called on Facebook Inc Monday to halt plans to create a version of Instagram for young children, citing concerns over mental and emotional well-being, exposure to online predators and cyberbullying. https://nyti.ms/3y20H13

(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)