PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Sept 29

Sept 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The United States and Russia are tussling over control of a United Nations organization that sets standards for new technologies, part of a global battle between democracies and authoritarian nations over the direction of the internet.

- Burberry Group has named Daniel Lee as its new chief creative officer, replacing Riccardo Tisci.

- Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday signed a bill that will make it easier for California farmworkers to take part in unionization votes, after vetoing a similar legislation last year.

- Trade groups representing the U.S. financial industry sued the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) and its director, Rohit Chopra on Wednesday , claiming Chopra is forcing banks to submit to regular tests of how their treatment of customers may inadvertently disadvantage certain groups, including racial minorities. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)