PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 21

June 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday he was considering seeking a gas tax holiday to ease high fuel prices, a major political dilemma for the White House as it struggles to address record inflation. https://nyti.ms/3QAgVb6

- The Dutch government said on Monday Russia's tightening of gas supplies to Europe had prompted it to declare an "early warning" stage of a natural gas crisis, a move that will allow more electric power to be generated by burning coal. https://nyti.ms/3zMRqNH

- The Nobel Peace Prize put up for auction by the Russian journalist Dmitri A. Muratov to help Ukrainian refugees sold Monday night for $103.5 million to an anonymous buyer, obliterating the record for a Nobel medal. https://nyti.ms/3QE4Bq3