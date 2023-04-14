PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 14

April 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Florida's Republican-led House of Representatives on Thursday gave final approval to a six-week abortion ban, setting the stage for abortion access to be drastically curtailed in the state and across the U.S. South.

- Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder has agreed in principle to sell the National Football League (NFL) team to a group led by the co-owner of the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers, Josh Harris, for a record $6 billion.

- U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday said his administration would expand health care coverage for nearly 600,000 immigrants who were brought to the country as children and are protected from deportation.

- Max, the new streaming service from Warner Bros Discovery, announced on Wednesday that it had ordered a "Harry Potter" television series based on the novels by the British author J.K. Rowling.

(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)