PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 5

April 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- On Monday, a regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission revealed that Elon Musk, the billionaire chief executive of Tesla and SpaceX and the world's wealthiest person, had bought a 9.2% stake in Twitter, the social media platform where he has over 80 million followers. The purchase appears to make Musk Twitter's largest shareholder. https://nyti.ms/3j3uW1g

- Senators announced a deal on a $10 billion coronavirus aid package on Monday to provide additional aid for domestic testing, vaccination and treatment efforts, after dropping a push to include billions for the global vaccination effort. https://nyti.ms/3LLAoSV

- The Center for Disease Control and Prevention will undergo a monthlong comprehensive review and evaluation, a first step in modernizing its systems and processes and transforming it for the future, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the agency's director, announced on Monday. https://nyti.ms/3v1Grfs

- President Biden and Jill Biden, the first lady, plan to host a wedding reception this fall at the White House for their eldest granddaughter, Naomi Biden, who is set to marry her longtime boyfriend. https://nyti.ms/3LFZd2r (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)