PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - August 7

- Three years after receiving a $700 million pandemic-era lifeline from the federal government, the U.S. trucking firm Yellow Corp is filing for bankruptcy.

- Paramount is preparing to announce an agreement to sell Simon & Schuster to KKR, a private-equity firm, marking the end of a yearslong attempt to sell the publishing house.

- The blockbuster film "Barbie" has topped $1 billion in box office ticket sales worldwide since its July 21 debut, Warner Bros. Pictures, a unit of Warner Bros Discovery, announced on Sunday.

- Appearing on five television networks on Sunday morning, John Lauro, a lawyer for former U.S. President Donald Trump argued that his actions in the effort to overturn the 2020 election fell short of crimes and were merely "aspirational."

(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)