PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 29

June 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Satya Nadella, the chief executive of Microsoft, appeared in U.S. federal court on Wednesday to pledge his support for open platforms and consumer choice, underscoring the tech giant's commitment to closing its $70 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard over regulators' objections.

- The U.S. auto industry's largest lobbying organization has come out against the Biden administration's most ambitious climate change regulation, a proposed rule designed to ensure that two-thirds of new passenger cars sold in the United States are all-electric by 2032.

- Overstock, which last week paid $21.5 million to acquire Bed Bath & Beyond's intellectual property, said on Wednesday that it would start operating its website under the bankrupt retailer's name.

- Rudolph Giuliani, who served as former U.S. President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, was interviewed last week by federal prosecutors investigating Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)