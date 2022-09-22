PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Sept 22

Sept 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- A federal appeals court on Wednesday freed the Justice Department to resume using documents marked as classified that were seized from former President Donald J. Trump, blocking for now a lower court's order that had strictly limited the investigation into Mr. Trump's handling of government materials. https://nyti.ms/3UvgSPO

- Jesse Powell, a founder of the cryptocurrency exchange Kraken, is stepping down as chief executive and would be replaced by Dave Ripley, the chief operating officer, Kraken said on Wednesday. https://nyti.ms/3RbI03u

- Popular gaming streaming service Twitch on Wednesday said it would reduce the subscription revenue it shared with some of the biggest streamers on its service, shrinking their cut to 50% from 70% in certain situations. https://nyti.ms/3S2cQfW

- President Biden used his first speech at the United Nations since the invasion of Ukraine to accuse one man, President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia, of seeking to "erase" another nation from the map and of trying to drag the world back to an era of nuclear confrontation. https://nyti.ms/3UFBPrk (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)