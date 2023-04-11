PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 11

April 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Executives from more than 300 biotech and pharmaceutical industry companies, including Pfizer Inc and Biogen Inc , signed an open letter on Monday calling for the reversal of a federal judge's decision to suspend sales of the abortion pill mifepristone.

- A lawsuit filed on Monday by several former Twitter executives said they had personally spent more than $1 million on legal expenses related to shareholder lawsuits and several government investigations, including an inquiry by the U.S. Justice Department.

- Lawyers for former U.S. President Donald Trump asked a federal appeals court on Monday to narrow the scope of the testimony that former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence has to give a grand jury investigating Trump's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

U.S. officials said on Monday that a surprisingly large number of people potentially had access to the Pentagon intelligence documents leaked on a social media site in early March, but clues left online may help investigators narrow down the pool of possible suspects relatively quickly.