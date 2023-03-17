PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 17

March 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell blocked efforts to include a phrase mentioning regulatory failures at Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in the joint statement released on Sunday evening by the Federal Reserve, Treasury Department and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

- Drug maker Sanofi SA said on Thursday it will cut U.S. list prices for its most-prescribed insulin product, Lantus, by 78% starting next year.

- T-Mobile US Inc announced on Wednesday that it planned to acquire Ka'ena Corporation and its subsidiaries, including Mint Mobile, a cost-friendly, prepaid wireless brand that is partly owned by the actor Ryan Reynolds, in a deal for up to $1.35 billion.

- U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen defended the federal government's actions to stabilize the U.S. financial system, saying recent moves to protect depositors at Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank were aimed at preventing problems from spreading through the banking system. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)