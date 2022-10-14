PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 14

Oct 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. grocery giants Albertsons Companies Inc and Kroger Co are in talks to combine in a deal that would be one of the industry's largest in years, creating a colossal food retailer aimed at taking on Walmart Inc.

- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has declared a nationwide shortage of Adderall, a medication used to treat A.D.H.D. that has had surging demand in recent years.

- The Federal Communications Commission is poised to block the sale of new telecommunications equipment from Chinese companies Huawei Technologies and ZTE Corp in the United States.

- The shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp, the SPAC that seeks to merge with former President Donald J. Trump’s social media company, surged on Thursday after Google said it would allow Trump Media & Technology Group's flagship product to appear in its app store. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)