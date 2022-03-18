PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 18

March 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Bank of New York Mellon Corp that tracks and holds assets for many big institutions, may lose as much as $200 million in revenue this year as it stops new business in Russia and complies with a raft of sanctions imposed by Western nations aimed at crippling the nation's economy. https://nyti.ms/3if49P9

- Koch Industries, the industrial conglomerate run by the billionaire Charles Koch, has said it will continue to operate factories in Russia as other companies pull out after Russia’s attack on Ukraine. https://nyti.ms/3inLqkl

- Moderna Inc said late Thursday that it asked the Food and Drug Administration for emergency authorization of a second booster of its coronavirus vaccine for all adults, a significantly broader request than Pfizer and BioNTech filed for their shot this week. https://nyti.ms/3ig8SQz

- The House voted overwhelmingly on Thursday to strip Russia of its preferential trade status with the United States, moving to further penalize the country's economy in response to the invasion of Ukraine. https://nyti.ms/34UnTVi (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)