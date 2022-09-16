PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Sept 16

Sept 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Adobe Inc, one of the world's largest software companies, said on Thursday it would acquire the design platform Figma for $20 billion, a deal that comes amid a slump in merger activity in the tech world. https://nyti.ms/3BLaFaY

- Shell Plc said on Thursday Ben van Beurden would step down at the end of the year and will be succeeded by Wael Sawan, the head of the integrated gas and renewables divison of the company. https://nyti.ms/3BJOuSl

- Uber Technologies Inc discovered its computer network had been breached on Thursday, leading the company to take several of its internal communications and engineering systems offline as it investigated the extent of the hack. https://nyti.ms/3QObjsB

- Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen pledged on Thursday to bolster the Internal Revenue Service's beleaguered customer service by hiring 5,000 new workers to answer telephone calls and more quickly respond to the questions of taxpayers. https://nyti.ms/3QIk1sp

- Kanye West formally notified Gap Inc via a letter on Thursday that he was terminating their agreement involving the Yeezy Gap apparel line, citing breach of contract and is planning to open his own stores. https://nyti.ms/3dhzX7f (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

