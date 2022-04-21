PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 21

April 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Employees at an Apple Inc store in Atlanta filed a petition to hold a union election. If successful, the workers could form the first union at an Apple retail store in the United States. nyti.ms/3v3tLpA

- Two veteran New York Times journalists, Marc Lacey and Carolyn Ryan, will serve as managing editors, the newsroom's No. 2 role, under the new executive editor, Joseph Kahn. nyti.ms/3vAomoY

- The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday moved to crack down on Russia's efforts to evade sanctions by imposing a new set of measures targeting a Russian bank, a cryptocurrency mining company and a network of individuals who are accused of facilitating illicit transactions. nyti.ms/3JVZey0 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)