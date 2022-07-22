PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 22

July 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Meta Platforms Inc said on Thursday it is revamping its main Facebook app to prioritize "discovery" of new content, instead of posts from accounts users follow, a bid to style its apps after short-form video competitor TikTok. https://nyti.ms/3PyEgJm

- Ford Motor Co said on Thursday that it had reached an agreement to acquire battery packs from a Chinese supplier as it races to ramp up its global production of electric vehicles. https://nyti.ms/3v6ue9M

- YouTube said on Thursday that it would ban content that gave viewers instructions for "unsafe abortion methods," ramping up efforts to police health care content in a post-Roe era. https://nyti.ms/3cmGc8O

- Truckers protesting California's new "gig worker" law blockaded the state's third-busiest seaport for a second day on Thursday, stalling agricultural exports and threatening to worsen U.S. supply chain backups. https://nyti.ms/3v7J0xe (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)