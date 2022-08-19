PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - August 19

Aug 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- A federal judge on Thursday ordered Starbucks to reinstate seven employees who were fired in February after they spearheaded efforts to unionize the branch in Memphis where they worked. https://nyti.ms/3PyNiFh

- Meta Platforms Inc's Facebook and Instagram on Thursday removed the accounts of Children's Health Defense, an organization led by Robert F. Kennedy Jr, that is one of the largest U.S. anti-vaccine groups, for spreading medical misinformation. https://nyti.ms/3K2QSGA

- College sports league The Big Ten Conference has reached the richest-ever television agreement for a college athletic league, selling the rights to its competitions for an average of at least $1 billion a year, with a total worth of at least $7 billion over the life of the contract. https://nyti.ms/3AwzNl2

- Brian Stelter, the top media reporter at CNN, is leaving the network after executives decided to cancel his Sunday show, "Reliable Sources" in one of the first big programming moves under new leadership at the company. https://nyti.ms/3dJUktL (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)