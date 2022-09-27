PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Sept. 27

Sept 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Currency emblazoned with the image of King Charles III is not expected to enter circulation until mid-2024, the Bank of England said in a statement released early Tuesday morning, though the portrait of the king to be featured on the bank notes will be revealed by the end of this year.

- Pharmaceutical company Biogen Inc has agreed to pay $900 million to settle federal and state claims that it paid kickbacks to physicians to encourage them to prescribe its drugs, the Justice Department said on Monday as a federal judge approved the deal.

- TikTok, the popular video-sharing app, may face a fine of £27 million, or about $29 million, for failing to protect children's privacy in the United Kingdom. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)