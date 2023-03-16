PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - March 16

March 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Credit Suisse Group AG said on Thursday it plans to borrow as much as $54 billion from the Swiss central bank to improve its liquidity after the lender's shares plunged to a record low.

- U.S. President Joe Biden's administration wants TikTok's Chinese ownership to sell the app or face a possible ban, TikTok said on Wednesday, as the White House hardens its stance toward resolving national security concerns about the popular video service.

- The former head of Wells Fargo's retail bank Carrie Tolstedt is facing prison time after agreeing to plead guilty to obstructing a bank examination in relation to the sweeping phony accounts scandal that roiled the bank in 2016.

- Payment processor Stripe said on Wednesday it had raised new funding that values it at $50 billion, down from $95 billion in 2021, in a sign of how the air has come out of start-up dealmaking. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)