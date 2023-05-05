PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 5

May 5 (Reuters) - Following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The White House pushed Silicon Valley chief executives to limit the risks of artificial intelligence, in the U.S. administration's most visible effort to confront rising questions and calls to regulate the rapidly advancing technology.

- U.S. authorities are investigating the work Goldman Sachs Group Inc did for Silicon Valley Bank in the weeks before it failed, according to a regulatory filing by Goldman on Thursday.

- North Carolina hastily approved legislation on Thursday that would ban most abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy.

- A federal jury found on Thursday that the pop singer Ed Sheeran did not copy Marvin Gaye's classic song "Let's Get It On" for his 2014 hit "Thinking Out Loud". (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)