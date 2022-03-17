PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 17

March 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The former cable news anchor Chris Cuomo is seeking $125 million from CNN for what his lawyers claim was wrongful termination when the cable news network fired him in December. https://nyti.ms/3JdqqJ3

- Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus will have to wait longer for a decision on emergency use authorization by the World Health Organization, the organization was forced to delay the assessment process for the vaccine because of difficulties created by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. https://nyti.ms/3CQ4D7V

- Volkswagen AG is shifting its focus toward North America, as the fallout from Russia's inavsion of Ukraine caused more supply chain headaches for the company in Europe, executives said. https://nyti.ms/34OOt25

- The Biden administration has clawed back $377 million in federal emergency housing aid from states and counties, most of them controlled by Republicans, and redirected the cash to states that have been clamoring for more help, including New York, California and New Jersey. https://nyti.ms/3tjGOSA (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)