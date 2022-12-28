PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Dec 28

Dec 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The U.S. government may impose new COVID-19 measures on travelers to the United States from China over concerns about the "lack of transparent data" coming from Beijing.

- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is planning to make recommendations on how to regulate the use of popular cannabis compound CBD in food and supplements.

- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday left in place for now a pandemic-era policy allowing U.S. officials to rapidly expel migrants caught at the U.S.-Mexico border.

- Southwest Airlines came under fire from the U.S. government on Tuesday after it canceled thousands of flights, and its boss, Bob Jordan, said the low-cost carrier needed to upgrade its legacy airline systems.

- Russia, on Tuesday, banned the sale of its oil and petroleum products to countries that put a cap on their sales price, in a move that threatened more uncertainty ahead for global energy markets.

- More than 30 people have died in the region in and around Buffalo, New York, after a brutal winter storm swept through it, making it one of the deadliest blizzards there in decades. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)