PRESS DIGEST-Wall Street Journal - Nov 29

Nov 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett's trusted confidante and vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, died on Tuesday at age 99 at a hospital in California.

- Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger told employees he faced a "myriad of challenges" upon returning to the company, but he remained upbeat about its prospects and played down his previous comments suggesting major asset sales were on the table.

- Open Text agreed to divest its AMC application modernization and connectivity business to Rocket Software for about $2.28 billion in cash.

- Apple is pulling the plug on its credit card partnership with Goldman Sachs Group in a bid to expand into consumer lending.

- Panama's supreme court ruled on Tuesday against a contract between the government and Canadian miner First Quantum Minerals, unanimously ruling that a law passed in October by the National Assembly, which recently approved a revised contract between the parties is unconstitutional.

- Hawaiian Electric said it proposed nearly tripling the money it would now spend on wildfire effort and that it was not sufficiently focused on wildfire risk before August deadly blaze on Maui.

(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)