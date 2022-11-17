PRESS DIGEST-Wall Street Journal - Nov 17

Nov 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Elon Musk emailed Twitter Inc employees demanding they commit to "long hours at high intensity" or leave, further roiling a staff already dealing with sweeping layoffs, mass executive departures and repeated business missteps under the billionaire' s ownership.

- Yale Law School and Harvard Law School are pulling out of the U.S. News & World Report law-school ranking that they have dominated for decades.

- Securities regulators in the Bahamas are seeking to control FTX bankruptcy proceedings through the crypto exchange's locally based subsidiary, challenging the company's Chapter 11 filing in Delaware and setting the stage for a possible venue dispute with its new U.S. management.

- Amazon.com Inc is trimming its corporate ranks, in a rare round of cuts for a tech giant that has mostly seen consistent growth throughout its history.

- NASA's Artemis I mission took a big step forward in the early morning hours with a historic rocket launch that set the Orion spacecraft speeding toward a lunar orbit.

- Elon Musk recently floated the possibility of someone succeeding him as Tesla Inc's chief executive, a board member said on Wednesday while testifying in a trial over the CEO's pay package at the electric-vehicle maker. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)