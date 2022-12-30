PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Dec 30

Dec 30(Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Southwest Airlines executives said the airline is gearing up to resume its full flying schedule on Friday, removing limits on ticket sales and rebuilding crew schedules after an operational meltdown led it to cancel thousands of flights over the past week.

- Canadian pipeline operator TC Energy Corp said on Thursday it had completed a controlled restart of its Keystone crude oil pipeline to Cushing, Oklahoma, safely returning the pipeline to service after a 21-day outage.

- The U.S. government on Thursday filed a lawsuit accusing AmerisourceBergen Corp, one of the nation's largest drug distributors, of helping ignite the nation's deadly opioid epidemic by failing to report hundreds of thousands of suspicious orders of prescription painkillers.

- The U.S. Treasury Department said on Thursday that electric vehicles leased by consumers can qualify for up to $7,500 in commercial clean vehicle tax credits starting Jan. 1, a decision that makes those assembled outside North America eligible.

- President Joe Biden on Thursday signed a $1.66 trillion bill funding the U.S. government for fiscal year 2023. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)