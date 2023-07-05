PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - July 5

July 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- A U.S. federal judge issued a broad preliminary injunction limiting the federal government from communicating with social-media companies about online content, ruling that Biden administration officials' policing of social-media posts likely violated the First Amendment.

- Russia is in contact with the U.S. regarding prisoner swaps, a Kremlin spokesman said, after consular visits to Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, detained in Russia and a Russian held in the U.S.

- At least eight people were killed and several others injured in a pair of mass shootings in Philadelphia and Fort Worth, Texas, a day ahead of the Fourth of July holiday. Police have made an arrest in the Philadelphia shooting but no arrests have been made in Fort Worth. A motive in both shootings remained unclear.

(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)